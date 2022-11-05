Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Are Secret Societies Real And Influencing Global Events Today? Truth Matters
29 views
channel image
PatchSDA
Published 19 days ago |

One world government, secret societies, Freemasons & the Illuminati: Are all these things real? If so, what role are they playing in world events? In this episode of Truth Matters we take a look at secret societies to see what proof there is of their existence and what role they might play in the New World Order, prophecy, and end times events. This investigation is led by one of the world's leading authorities on these topics, Professor Walter J. Veith, who explores how these societies work and what their connection is in bringing about a new world order. We also take a look at the long-running history of United States presidents and their connection to various organizations such as Yale's Skull and Bones society and the origins of the Illuminati. What is the real truth behind it all? What is the new world order, and who is really running the world today? Join us as we walk through history and try to help our viewers separate truth from error. 00:00 Intro 3:55 Who Is Running The World? 6:20 Why Studying History Is Important 8:00 Global Dominance 12:13 Disasters To Unite The World 15:13 All Leaders coordinate together 18:29 Friday The 13th History 24:02 Origins of Bankers and Templar Knights 26:48 Why Are Secret Societies Often Mentioned? 28:14 JFK Secret Societies Speech 31:08 Who Defines Freedom? Why Is Control Done In The Name Of Freedom? 34:00 Follow The Money/ The Pyramid Structure Of Secret Societies/ Dollar Bill 38:14 Freemasons Role In Society 41:59 Presidents In Secret Societies/Skull And Bones

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket