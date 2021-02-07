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'It's All A SMOKESCREEN (only a few people know about this) They will kill you!
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361 views • February 07, 2021
Vaccines, A LICENSE TO KILL!! Family members die because of their poisoness vaccines, they can't be sued! If that is not a red flag I don't know what is. I would only get a vaccine if I could get in line with the politicians taking the placebo vaccines!
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