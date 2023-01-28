OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST BORE OUR SICKNESSES, Isaiah 53:4-6,10; Matthew 8:17, 20230128

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)



In our previous lessons to establish our Church’s Mission Statement in in accordance with GOD’s Commandments, we identified eight statements.



We are still on the first, which is Believe in adhere to, trust in and rely on our LORD Jesus Christ by faith spiritually, physically, and materially.

We have learned that if we say we love GOD, we must obey His Commandments and love others:

A Church’s Mission Statement is not about the Church; it is about understanding GOD’s Commandments and be willing to apply them in reverent obedience:

Deuteronomy 11, Colossians 3, Acts 5, Romans 15, 1 Corinthians 13, Ephesians 4, 1 Peter 4, etc.

It is about having fervent love for one another in the One Body, One Spirit, One Hope, One LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, One Faith, One Baptism, and One Almighty Heavenly Father and JEHOVAH GOD

Each member jointly covenants to fear and obey GOD’s specific Commandment in principle;

Encourage one another: pastors, elders, members, and non-members;

Wear the Fruit of the Spirit;

Wear Love, which is the bond of perfection;

Activate the Words of Christ in us to teach and admonish one another in psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs, singing with GOD’s Grace to our Master Jesus Christ;

Remember that as Saints, whatever we do for others or think about them, they must be done in the Name of our LORD Jesus Christ with Thanksgiving to our Great Jehovah GOD through our LORD Jesus.



