Pastors Bring Back ‘Commonsense Parenting’ | Ep. 163
Published Tuesday

For hundreds of years, parents leaned into common sense and Biblical principles to raise up the next generation. Dr. Jerry David, Sarah Mwania, and Shirley David remind all of us that parenting does not have to be as complicated as society makes it.

Order Commonsense Parenting: https://shop.ironstreammedia.com/commonsense-parenting/

Dr. Jerry David, speaker, author, pastor: www.drjerrydavid.com

Our Tribe of Many YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@OurTribeofMany

The Papa’s Kitchen YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@thepapaskitchen

Sarah Mwania’s Home Management Course: https://tinyurl.com/2z752kek

