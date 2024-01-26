Create New Account
Maria Zeee & Lisa McGee: COVID Injected Awaiting Disease Activation?
Researcher Lisa McGee joins Maria Zeee on The Stew Peters Network for an extended discussion explaining how ‘Disease X’ is the placeholder for various illnesses and symptoms that have been injected into people through the COVID shots, ready to be activated.

