How Orgone Works for EMF Protection

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Our products are all handmade by us in our workshop in Morocco. These devices are a composite of shungite, steel, iron oxide and brass powders all encased in an epoxy resin. When the resin cures it creates a piezoelectric effect that emits a field of healthy life preserving energy called orgone. This energy field was discovered and studied by late scientist Dr. Wilhelm Reich. When used in your environment, these devices transform the harmful energy given off by electromagnetic frequencies or EMF’s that come from 5G, your cell phones, Wi-Fi, and electronic devices, into healthy life preserving energy.

Many people have become sensitive to EMF’s which can cause a number of health issues. Using our products in your environment can protect you from EMF toxicity and help to restore a harmonious environment that aids in better health and wellbeing.