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Full Show: President Trump Says We May Have To Redo Election Because Of Democrat Interference
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16 views • August 19, 2020
President Trump making major headlines today on a multiple event day as he ramps up his campaign for re-election. He makes headlines suggesting we may have to re-do election with all the Democrat election theft and shenanigans that are happening then flies to Arizona for major events and a campaign speech in the desert heat. Owen Shoyer covers the low-lights from the catastrophic night one of the Democrat National Convention focusing on the blatant lies and disinformation spread by keynote speaker Michelle Obama. Alex Jones stops in to comment on this as well. The great COVID hoax continues in the west as Wuhan China is in full party mode. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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