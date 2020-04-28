Filmmaker Jason Jones about 'Out Of Shadows' documentary.

23 april 2020.Interview with filmmaker Jason Jones and the top Hollywood action director Brad Martin new documentary exposing the pedophile network in Hollywood.An exposé on how Hollywood and the mainstream media manipulate the multitudes by spreading propaganda throughout their content.Out Of Shadows lift the mask on how the mainstream media and Hollywood manipulate and control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content.The goal is to wake up the general public by attempting to shed light on how we all may have been lied to and potentially brainwashed by a "hidden" enemy with an apparently sinister agenda.This project was the result of almost two years of blood, sweat, and tears by a team of self proclaimed "woke professionals".It's been independently produced and funded and is available on many different platforms for free for anyone to watch.Donations keep our team fed and clothed.This project is the result of two years of blood, sweat and tears by a team of woke professionals. It’s been independently produced and funded and is available on many different platforms for FREE for anyone to watch.Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of getting the truth out there.If you like the documentary, please share this video.Se the documentary 'Out Of Shadows' here:Links: