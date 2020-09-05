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A MILLION DOLLARS IN ONE DAY!?!
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8 views • September 05, 2020
Dear Stef:
Is going to college and getting the magical piece of paper that opens doors to entry level positions worth the costs? Are the career paths that require a degree to do things that don't require a degree to do worth investing time and money in? I'm getting pretty frustrated with my current immobility and don't want to end up saying 'screw it' and find myself 5-10 years down the line looking back on all the time I wasted.
I've spoken to a lot of people and can't seem to find that small amount of unknown information that gets me thinking in the right direction. I'm currently very frustrated which may also be a sign that there is something else that is bothering me about this process, but I don't know what that would be.
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Is going to college and getting the magical piece of paper that opens doors to entry level positions worth the costs? Are the career paths that require a degree to do things that don't require a degree to do worth investing time and money in? I'm getting pretty frustrated with my current immobility and don't want to end up saying 'screw it' and find myself 5-10 years down the line looking back on all the time I wasted.
I've spoken to a lot of people and can't seem to find that small amount of unknown information that gets me thinking in the right direction. I'm currently very frustrated which may also be a sign that there is something else that is bothering me about this process, but I don't know what that would be.
▶️ Donate Now: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 4. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 LBRY: open.lbry.com/@freedomain:b
🔴 Minds: minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/freedomain
🔴 Steemit: steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
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🔴 Instagram: instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
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