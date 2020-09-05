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A MILLION DOLLARS IN ONE DAY!?!
Stefan Molyneux
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8 views • September 05, 2020
Dear Stef:

Is going to college and getting the magical piece of paper that opens doors to entry level positions worth the costs? Are the career paths that require a degree to do things that don't require a degree to do worth investing time and money in? I'm getting pretty frustrated with my current immobility and don't want to end up saying 'screw it' and find myself 5-10 years down the line looking back on all the time I wasted.

I've spoken to a lot of people and can't seem to find that small amount of unknown information that gets me thinking in the right direction. I'm currently very frustrated which may also be a sign that there is something else that is bothering me about this process, but I don't know what that would be.

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