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The U.S. Constitution the Bill of Rights Lesson #5
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1 view • October 05, 2021
This lesson covers the Bill of Rights in the US Constitution
Zoom Meeting 9:30- pm Monday-Friday to be on the show and take part in the lessons.
Invite to zoom meeting:
Meeting ID: 843 2571 6056
Passcode: 455741
One tap mobile
+13126266799,,84325716056#,,,,*455741# US (Chicago)
+19292056099,,84325716056#,,,,*455741# US (New York)
Dial by your location
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Meeting ID: 843 2571 6056
Passcode: 455741
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/keoBwmi5y6
Zoom Meeting 9:30- pm Monday-Friday to be on the show and take part in the lessons.
Invite to zoom meeting:
Meeting ID: 843 2571 6056
Passcode: 455741
One tap mobile
+13126266799,,84325716056#,,,,*455741# US (Chicago)
+19292056099,,84325716056#,,,,*455741# US (New York)
Dial by your location
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Meeting ID: 843 2571 6056
Passcode: 455741
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/keoBwmi5y6
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