Muchi Muchi Pork! (2007, Arcade)

Muchi Muchi Pork! is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by Cave and published by AMI. It was only released in Japan It was also released for Xbox 360.
A villain called General Porkfillit attacks the city of Batazuka and turned three girls into pig-girls. A each of them mounts a flying motor bike called "ketta machine" and fights against general Porkfillet.
