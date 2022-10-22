Muchi Muchi Pork! (2007, Arcade)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Muchi Muchi Pork! is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by Cave and published by AMI. It was only released in Japan It was also released for Xbox 360.
A villain called General Porkfillit attacks the city of Batazuka and turned three girls into pig-girls. A each of them mounts a flying motor bike called "ketta machine" and fights against general Porkfillet.