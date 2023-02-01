Create New Account
Sara-Lihong WEI took the money from GTV but refused to appear in court
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Wednesday
https://gettr.com/post/p26svpq6551

2023.01.30 Sara-Lihong WEI took the money from GTV but refused to appear in court. Now the court ordered her to compensate 4.5 million dollars for the first case. There are other cases awaiting.

九指妖用gtv的钱但是不出庭，现在法庭判决她赔偿四百五十万，还有其他的案子。

