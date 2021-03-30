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사암침, 사암침법 - 기관 협착 (기도 협착증) 치료 방법 - 비과학적 양의학 133
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20 views • March 30, 2021
사암침법을 포함한 모든 침술의 황제인 정통사암침으로써 명의를 배출하는 정통사암오행침구학회에서 기관 협착 치료 방법을 공개한다.
기관 협착도 간이 건강하지 못하다는 뜻이다.
명의가 되기 위해서는 훌륭한 스승을 만나야 한다.
매달 마지막 토요일 오후 두 시, 정통사암침 소개 설명회 - 예약 필수
질병치료 백과사전 176호
자세히: https://bit.ly/2P99nRL
기관 협착도 간이 건강하지 못하다는 뜻이다.
명의가 되기 위해서는 훌륭한 스승을 만나야 한다.
매달 마지막 토요일 오후 두 시, 정통사암침 소개 설명회 - 예약 필수
질병치료 백과사전 176호
자세히: https://bit.ly/2P99nRL
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