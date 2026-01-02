Maduro: 'Western liberal democracy, no longer represent the people'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Venezuela President) Nicolás Maduro:
"Western liberal democracy is in terminal decline. They no longer represent the people. Democracies without people, manipulated, serving billionaires and corporations, subjected to social media manipulation. The citizen has no power when it comes to fundamental issues."