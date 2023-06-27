Create New Account
Is this the latest Coincidence? - Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury Music Festival
The Prisoner
This clip showcases his challenging battle with Tourette's during a recent Glastonbury concert.

Lewis received his diagnosis in September 2022 which doesn’t normally occur for adults.

For all we know he is suffering the same neurological effects as other victims and they have labelled it as “Tourette’s”

Source: https://twitter.com/AlanHashem/status/1673234553442557954

Keywords
glastonburylewis capalditourettes

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
