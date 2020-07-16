Will Genetically Modified Humans Be Patented? - Questions For Corbett #064

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37090
Will the genetically modified humans of our dystopian future be patented by corporations? Join James for this week's Question For Corbett where he explores the very real legal precedents for what many would dismiss as science fiction fantasy.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)