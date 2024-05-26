Prophecies | IRAN, SHAKING AND TRUMP - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com









For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)









𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -









Manuel Johnson May 19, 2024 word from April 13, 2024

4:30 - 5:34

6:33 - 7:53

https://www.youtube.com/live/Ye1tqRpKXPs?si=_CKm7Y-nAJbXzrIY









Hank Kunneman Flashpoint May 20, 2024

:55 - 5:30

https://youtu.be/wAzNFhPr6tU?si=oG29u1ZeO2xB4u2J









Amanda Grace May 20, 2024

22:31 -29:49

34:19 - 38:04

1st Prophetic Word 2021

https://www.youtube.com/live/AcWufHx7ABM?si=o-yk7geZ4y15dVGv









Robin D Bullock 11th Hour May 21, 2024

1:04:04 - 1:16:30

1:18:40 - 1:20:07

https://www.youtube.com/live/cr25m3qjQNk?si=byFvnO_Cit0ssT6V









Hank Kunneman May 19, 2024

0-5:38

https://youtu.be/5eA2m4qgQAE?si=KsnQtqOVX9ccpEO9









Julie Green received May 13, 2024 Delivered on May 20, 2024

3:08 - 10:57

https://rumble.com/v4wbcpw-a-murder-will-be-uncovered-that-will-rattle-those-in-your-capitol.html









Tim Sheets May 19, 2024

10:07 - 23:44

26:21 - 30:50

38:26 - 40:25

https://youtu.be/Wfa26L7rOl4?si=sVHO3b0iMCR5J2la









Chris Reed March 9, 2024

https://youtu.be/WapvicXtETE?si=G-





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: bb3b25a9a2357968







