Israel-Gaza War may bring Palestinian State 04/03/2024

Today is all about Israel. What needs to happen for a two-state solution to take place? Pastor Stan shares valuable information regarding Israel, The Third Beast, Red Heifer Sacrifice, and the Splitting of America, because she splits Israel.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support



