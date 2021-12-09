HARM - The PCR Test Deception

This film is not for you.It’s for the people who don’t believe you.The PCR test deception may not be news to you. And it certainly isn’t news to anyone who knew about it in the 80’s and 90’s when the test was first used to theoretically detect HIV. But old news never reported is always news to most.I didn’t make this film for people who already know about it. I made it for the majority who don’t. There’s no point preaching to the converted. Unfortunately, that is exactly what many videos posted online seem to be doing.The people we really need to reach fall into two groups: there’s the spellbound and hypnotised, and then there’s the educated and smug whose “scientific” beliefs are based on false assumptions. They are the ones we depend upon for our freedom.I tried to make Part One in a way that would reach people’s heads via their hearts. It’s very hard to know if I’ve succeeded, but if there’s a chance that it might then it’s up to each individual to judge how best to persuade others to begin watching it.All I can say is that if films like this only ever circulate within the confines of the talking shop, the very people who can get us out of the hole will never be persuaded to stop digging.filmmaker, Rai GbrymOrigional Link -