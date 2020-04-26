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München Now - Then the Political Capital of Adolf Hitler
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42 views • April 26, 2020
This video shows you what Munchen was like during Adolf Hitlers time and what it looks like today. It is a documentary that is great for both historians and those who are curious.
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