Arcturian in the Light Channeled by Karl Mollison short

To see the rest of this video please go toQuestions for Arcturian in the Light (supervisor of Greys) 18 Dec 2019.rtf1) Were the non-divine creation of robotic Greys done as a way to circumnavigate the rebalancing force of karma so all programmed commands would not be traceable back to the Arcturians or to the Dark Alien Alliance?2) The memories of some SSP (MAP) abductees are so detailed about so many ET species, not just Anunnaki, classic Greys, Arcturians, and Reptilians. They describe Greys of many types from many locations, plasma beings, octopus beings, spider beings, reptoids, raptors, and all kinds of hybrids of these. And these interacting with humans in space and all over the cosmos, either in alliance or as enemies. Are these implanted false memories? If so, what is the purpose? Why all the details?3) Did the Anunnaki, Arcturian, and/or Reptilian ET races start out as a free will project like us, but then failed? Were there any other ET races corrupting the Anunnaki, Arcturian, and/or Reptilian ET racesor was this corruption the result of the activities of fallen angelic beings only?4) If humanity fails to achieve success in the Divine Human Free Will Experiment, will the universe will be destroyed and recycled into the next creation/experiment? Why hasn't the universe been recycled yet?5) The Pleidians have been given an embargo from interacting with us on the earth plane according to the answer from Creator. However, if we make a request to Creator that the Pleaidians be permitted to intervene in preventing the Arcturians impersonating them on a psychic level would this be acceptable? In other words, since the request comes from humans, does that allow the Pleaidians to assist and circumvent the embargo?6) Some SSP (MAP) abductees say there are many types of Greys from many origins and claim they have souls. Are ALL the Greys interacting with all humans in every case actually Arcturian-made soulless bio-robotic creations?7) If Arcturians, such as yourself who are supervisors of the Greys and are still incarnated, are selected as LHP clients without specificity since we have no names, are healed to some extent by the Lightowrker Healing Protocol - does this healing translate into a lessening of harmful activities conducted by the Greys against Humanity? In other words, does healing work done for Arcturians mean that that Greys will retreat?8) The Agartha or inner earth human-like inhabitant stories, according to our current understanding, are actually more about Arcturians masquerading as such and portraying themselves as allies of humanity. We find a similar narrative regarding what is known as the Tall Whites and/or Nordics, those who have helped humans in the past and continue to do so by some accounts. What do you suggest that truth seekers note when determining the veracity of these narratives and accounts?