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PULSING PENUMBRAL LUNAR ECLIPSE/ WHY IS THE MOON DOING KARTWHEELS EVERY NIGHT?
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122 views • April 03, 2022
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All of the moon clips were filmed the same night. I would take a short video and pictures to document the different phases of the penumbral eclipse. Also before it began briefly and after it was complete. This was one of the most vivid & colorful eclipses I have ever seen! I also noticed it looks like it is pulsing right before the dramatic color change! Any one else catch something similar?
Investigator/ Researcher/ Journalist
- Navigating the matrix as A Passionate skywatcher searching for the realz!
“The sky is just the beginning, no limits!”
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#MarfoogleNews #MarfoogleTV #FoogleFam
All of the moon clips were filmed the same night. I would take a short video and pictures to document the different phases of the penumbral eclipse. Also before it began briefly and after it was complete. This was one of the most vivid & colorful eclipses I have ever seen! I also noticed it looks like it is pulsing right before the dramatic color change! Any one else catch something similar?
Investigator/ Researcher/ Journalist
- Navigating the matrix as A Passionate skywatcher searching for the realz!
“The sky is just the beginning, no limits!”
🔥❤️🔥Please Subscribe to my backup channel: CJ BLAZE7 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdSwB2rnGiBwkTi64_IGPZg
Email: [email protected]
*New E-mail address coming soon for so viewers can submit photo & video! *
DLive: https://dlive.tv/CJBLAZE?ref=cjblaze777
Twitter: http://CJBlaze.com
CREATORS RECOMMENDED:
Marfoogle TV: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarfoogleTV
Marfoogle News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVl2jWBH3ksLLJfjliXmomg
The Real BPEARTHWATCH: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC19RvZaoKbsuZhXdomSNkdw
Niges view on thinGs: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKXecwIGEWzBexLI_YKL0ug
Homegrown USA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPNkWgYXw5xXDGtaOVyVwpQ
AURA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5w0JXOTkKMTXey9np1lACw
WV Prepared Mind: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Ip3P60N47jXTxSSaMjV2w
Anne* 411: https://www.youtube.com/user/517pebbles
My Sky’s 5D: https://www.youtube.com/user/allisone14u
Fake Truth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8jjqiroG51QQCsWOtsiBCQ
Ary_55: https://www.youtube.com/user/youngas123
Snafu Snaps:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaAlHKFLxHo5H8CZaIqp1_w
Rise up with Risey: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_0_aTGhs2PvMwKkd-D1nvQ
Berserker Survival: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwFkq5bF87NBBOc6vKpQJw
#MarfoogleNews #MarfoogleTV #FoogleFam
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