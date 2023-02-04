We are being Setup!

Why did it take over two weeks for the Biden Administration to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon. Was it just another favor owed to the communist Chinese by the Bidens and globalist in our government. Your son does not get a billion dollars from the Chinese for free folks. You can't be that naive.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.