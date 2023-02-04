Create New Account
We are being Setup!
Shepherd Warrior
Published Yesterday

Why did it take over two weeks for the Biden Administration to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon. Was it just another favor owed to the communist Chinese by the Bidens and globalist in our government. Your son does not get a billion dollars from the Chinese for free folks. You can't be that naive.

Keywords
politicscorruptionswamp

