A citizen of the Russian Federation was detained, who, on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, was planning to commit a terrorist attack in the North Caucasus - FSB
The FSB detained a Russian citizen at the place of residence who planned to commit a terrorist attack in the North Caucasus Federal District. During the search, ready-to-use means of terror were found and confiscated from him. As you know, the offender has already confessed.
