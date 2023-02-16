MANY Christians are AFRAID of the HOLY SPIRIT! "For he that speaks in an unknown tongue speaks not unto men, but unto God:.."

Praying in tongues (Spirit) is a gift from God, and the most intimate relationship we can have with Him. The helper is the Spirit of truth, the Comforter, sent by Jesus when He ascended to the Father in heaven.

Acts 19:6 "And when Paul had laid his hands upon them, the Holy Ghost came on them; and they spake with tongues, and prophesied."

