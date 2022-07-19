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A Moral Stand - Mike Donio
Liberty Monks Podcast
Liberty Monks Podcast
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11 views • July 19, 2022

Biotech scientist Mike Donio made the life altering decision to challenge Big Pharma and now is blowing the whistle on the scientific community.

For the past 20 years Mike has been a scientist in the biopharma industry. In September of 2021, his company, a biotech in St. Louis, sent out a new Covid-19 vaccination policy that they were requiring the jab. His company rejected his religious exemption, and they terminated his employment.  Mike is now on a mission to tell the truth about science and the pharma industry.

Follow Mike on Twitter https://twitter.com/MikeDonio

Follow MIke on GETTR https://gettr.com/user/mikedonio

See Mike's substack at https://stillinthestorm.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy