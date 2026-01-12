© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2026 - The State Of PSEC Address" -- we update you on what has been going on with us for the last few years and why we've been so quiet.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
This video also includes a lot of AI comedy.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Kristen Meyer, CC / Fair Use: Misc
Hashtags: #ai #updates #progress #travel #memeverse
Metatags Space Separated: ai updates progress travel memeverse
Metatags Comma Separated: ai, updates, progress, travel, memeverse
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzrxshGPcWE
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/I8vtC6yINbQb
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2026---The-State-Of-PSEC-Address---432hz--hd-720p-:d?r=6ZRtrmp8K4B7kVEx5dodzQHhGwSWMvTD
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v747c5a-psec-2026-the-state-of-psec-address-432hz-hd-720p.html
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/3bec3888-0d66-4119-8f22-9dfa9eac89f9
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=0fdf8d06c9a974cfe02cd2b360345bdac11837fd4d1ecf1de691edffd97463b9&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ