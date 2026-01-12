BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PSEC - 2026 - The State Of PSEC Address | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
48 followers
1
16 views • 1 day ago

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2026 - The State Of PSEC Address" -- we update you on what has been going on with us for the last few years and why we've been so quiet.


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


This video also includes a lot of AI comedy.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Kristen Meyer, CC / Fair Use: Misc

Hashtags: #ai #updates #progress #travel #memeverse

Metatags Space Separated: ai updates progress travel memeverse

Metatags Comma Separated: ai, updates, progress, travel, memeverse



WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzrxshGPcWE

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/I8vtC6yINbQb

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2026---The-State-Of-PSEC-Address---432hz--hd-720p-:d?r=6ZRtrmp8K4B7kVEx5dodzQHhGwSWMvTD

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v747c5a-psec-2026-the-state-of-psec-address-432hz-hd-720p.html

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/3bec3888-0d66-4119-8f22-9dfa9eac89f9

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=0fdf8d06c9a974cfe02cd2b360345bdac11837fd4d1ecf1de691edffd97463b9&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ


