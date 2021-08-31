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Advocaat van Kessel confronteert GGD
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15 views • August 31, 2021
Hier onderzoekt arno van Kessel, Advocaat van een groep bezorgde artsen of de regels aangaande het injecteren van mensen met een nog niet goedgekeurd medicijn op de juiste manier gebeurt. Hij wijst op de Neurenbergcode, maar daar schijnt niemand boodschap aan te hebben. Vervolgens geeft hij aan iedereen ter plekke te gaan vervolgen.
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