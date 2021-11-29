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Revelation 8.8: Watch How JFK, JFK Jr., Travis Scott, the La Palma Volcano and the 'Variant of Concern' Omicron All Connect in One Video
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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261 views • November 29, 2021
I want to give a shoutout to @FakeMoonRocks from @BItChute for putting me down this Rabbit Hole.

When the New World Order released the new 'variant of concern' called Omicron or the MORONIC virus as we are now calling it, there was an instant backlash on social media. I covered some of the lunacy of this spun story in previous videos. Without being a spoiler on my own video here the key people and events that are involved in this video are John F Kennedy, John F Kennedy Junior, Travis Scott, and the Cumbre VIeja, La Palma Island rapidly growing active volcano.

This video looks at why I think that the New World Order has paid homage to the two dead Kennedy's (John Sr. and John Jr.) by using the Coronavirus and its variants in timelines and codes related to the Father and Son Kennedy's birthdays. The numbers don't lie. In the end, I bring the video full circle back to Revelation 8 and reflect on Travis Scott's selling of Satan to the Mainstream and how we must keep our eyes on the Cumbre Vieja Volcano on La Palma Island as I believe this Island is the most relevant island in the planet as I type this.

This video covers the following verses from Revelation 8 as we drive for truth.

The First Four Trumpets

8.5) Then the angel took the censer, filled it with fire from the altar, and hurled it to the earth; and there were peals of thunder, and rumblings, and flashes of lightning, and an earthquake. 6And the seven angels with the seven trumpets prepared to sound them. 8.7) Then the first angel sounded his trumpet, and hail and fire mixed with blood were hurled down upon the earth. A third of the earth was burned up, along with a third of the trees and all the green grass.…

The First Four Trumpets

8.8) Then the second angel sounded his trumpet, and something like a great mountain burning with fire was thrown into the sea. A third of the sea turned to blood, 8.9) a third of the living creatures in the sea died, and a third of the ships were destroyed. 8.10) Then the third angel sounded his trumpet, and a great star burning like a torch fell from heaven and landed on a third of the rivers and on the springs of water.…

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