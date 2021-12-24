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INFINITE SOUL CAPTURE & PERPETUAL HARVESTING OF HUMANITY W/ JESSIE CZEBOTAR
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137 views • December 24, 2021
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Chaplain, Jessie Czebotar, returns to the program to discuss the Globalist Satanic Cabals end goals for humanity. Her experience with the highest levels of the cabal provides her unique insight to their incredible evil and crazy plans. It is unclear, and maybe even unlikely, that they could implement their goals, but nevertheless, this show goes over their plans. Don't be fooled, these people are irrational cultists that truly believe their plans are meant for long term good for themselves. You can see more of Jessie Czebotar's work at https://IlluminateTheDarkness.com
Chaplain, Jessie Czebotar, returns to the program to discuss the Globalist Satanic Cabals end goals for humanity. Her experience with the highest levels of the cabal provides her unique insight to their incredible evil and crazy plans. It is unclear, and maybe even unlikely, that they could implement their goals, but nevertheless, this show goes over their plans. Don't be fooled, these people are irrational cultists that truly believe their plans are meant for long term good for themselves. You can see more of Jessie Czebotar's work at https://IlluminateTheDarkness.com
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