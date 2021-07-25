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Vaccinate Or Terminate Houston Methodist Hospital Workers Leave Jobs Behind Over COVID Vaccine Requirements
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211 views • July 25, 2021
Houston Methodist Hospital mandates jab for all workers. Praise God we have some very wise and smart people, who now are leaving because of this requirement. What gets me is, I understood there is a shortage of nursing staff, so some clowns at this hospital decided to mandate experimental jabs, now a percentage of their staff have walked!! Go figure that one out!!
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