Reincarnation - JAHTruth.net

Matt. 11:14 And if ye will receive [it], this is Elias (Elisha not Elijah), which was for to come.
11:15 He that hath ears to hear, let him hear.
https://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/Bible/45matt.htm#11_14
17:12 But I say unto you, That Elias is come already, and they knew
him not, but have done unto him whatsoever they listed. Likewise shall
also the Son of Man suffer of them.
17:13 Then the disciples understood that he spoke unto them of John the Baptist (Elias - Elisha NOT Elijah).
https://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/Bible/45matt.htm#17_12
Ancient Celtic Belief in
Reincarnation:
https://jahtruth.net/celtrein.htm
Reincarnation Is An Irrefutable Fact
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2017/01/06/reincarnation-is-an-irrefutable-fact/
Can You See Christ in His Second Coming? He Has Already Cast His Net.
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2020/11/07/can-you-see-christ-in-his-second-coming-he-has-already-cast-his-net/
https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
