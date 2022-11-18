Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reincarnation - JAHTruth.net
210 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 10 days ago |
Shop now

Matt. 11:14 And if ye will receive [it], this is Elias (Elisha not Elijah), which was for to come.

11:15 He that hath ears to hear, let him hear.
https://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/Bible/45matt.htm#11_14

17:12 But I say unto you, That Elias is come already, and they knew him not, but have done unto him whatsoever they listed. Likewise shall also the Son of Man suffer of them.
17:13 Then the disciples understood that he spoke unto them of John the Baptist (Elias - Elisha NOT Elijah).
https://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/Bible/45matt.htm#17_12

Ancient Celtic Belief in
Reincarnation:
https://jahtruth.net/celtrein.htm

Reincarnation Is An Irrefutable Fact
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2017/01/06/reincarnation-is-an-irrefutable-fact/

Can You See Christ in His Second Coming? He Has Already Cast His Net.
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2020/11/07/can-you-see-christ-in-his-second-coming-he-has-already-cast-his-net/

https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/WUHO4qMOsx9T/

GodTaughtMeHow

Keywords
christelijahreincarnation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket