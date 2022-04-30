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Сanada labels Russia’s actions in Ukraine ‘genocide’
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20 views • April 30, 2022
RT.
Canada’s lower house of parliament has stated that Russia’s military special operation in Ukraine amounts to genocide, despite the UN’s claims it has not observed a genocide in Ukraine. And also despite the reports of Ottawa’s alleged historically perpetrated genocide against Indigenous people and thousands unmarked children graves found on the grounds of Canada’s residential schools.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12wo0l-anada-labels-russias-actions-in-ukraine-genocide.html
Canada’s lower house of parliament has stated that Russia’s military special operation in Ukraine amounts to genocide, despite the UN’s claims it has not observed a genocide in Ukraine. And also despite the reports of Ottawa’s alleged historically perpetrated genocide against Indigenous people and thousands unmarked children graves found on the grounds of Canada’s residential schools.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12wo0l-anada-labels-russias-actions-in-ukraine-genocide.html
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