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Nuremberg Trials 2.0 - Crimes Against Humanity
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85 views • February 15, 2022
Dr. Reiner Fullmich is the front man for an international team comprised of hundreds of lawyers and medical experts who have begun legal proceedings over the CDC, the WHO, and the Davos group for committing Crimes Against Humanity... There is NO pandemic. This is all about getting people to take the (poison) shot. At the very least we are all being subjected to an illegal experiment, and at the worst, global genocide...
See also: Crimes Against Humanity
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2022
See also: Crimes Against Humanity
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2022
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