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Azalea Open 2015 Lead Card: Round 2 Disc Golf Tournament
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3 views • November 24, 2020
This is Sublime Flight video footage of the Lead Card's 2nd Round of the 2015 Azalea Open presented by Cape Fear Games. Disc golf featured pros include: Michael "MJ" Johansen, Jeb Bryant, Nate Tomlinson, Weston Isaacs and a cameo of 2 time World Champion Barry Schultz. This annual event that took place near Wilmington, NC on April 18th and 19th is one of the most exclusive PDGA events of the year. The challenging design of the Castle Hayne disc golf course is a favorite of many players and demands accurate tee shots and controlled approaches in order to score well. This is the last tournament featuring this original course design since construction of a new road will force a redesign for holes 4 and 5. These seasoned pros brought their A game and had some amazing Birdies and Eagles in this video. "Unity" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Thanks to Boz for getting additional footage of this event. Check it out at https://www.youtube.com/user/mikebozik. Check out SublimeFlight.com and Facebook.com/SublimeFlight for more disc golf action!
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http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Thanks to Boz for getting additional footage of this event. Check it out at https://www.youtube.com/user/mikebozik. Check out SublimeFlight.com and Facebook.com/SublimeFlight for more disc golf action!
https://www.sublimeflight.com
https://www.facebook.com/SublimeFlight
https://www.instagram.com/sublime_flight
Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:
Bitcoin:
1N8MMTaXY3iSG7aqVMojWA8tSx2Zw3uuvz
Bitcoin Cash:
1DB9M6VR2RWpbWLDqKrBon6QvntCgS1qJm
Litecoin:
LWwhUByEBHb3cWN1qZQf9wSHyBrJicStWB
Ethereum:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
Dash:
XdDJTXjxaDpjpizpvqGqTUgth7w2ywtMMu
Z Cash:
t1fpDJwuWfUq2MCWxeYuKPzyWh3UridzQaq
EOS:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
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