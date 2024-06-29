James O'Keefe Confronts Disney Senior VP Michael Giordano in OMG Undercover Investigation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
The Walt Disney Senior Vice President Michael Giordano is confronted by James O'Keefe and OMG after uncovering Disney’s discriminatory hiring practices. The situation intensified when one of our American Swiper’s confronts Giordano about having a "tickle" in his throat to avoid seeing her, while on a date with another American Swiper. Both journalists leave the scene as James O'Keefe enters the stage to question Giordano.
Caught off guard, Giordano fled to his car with O'Keefe tailing him. The scene at Sunset Plaza didn't go unnoticed — Hollywood influencers Chase Hudson, Chiara Hovland, and Nick Higham, who witnessed the entire incident, praised OMG for "Saving the city" and pledged to check out O'Keefe Media Group.