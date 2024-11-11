Tulkarem bids farewell to martyr Harith al-Awfi‏

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces stormed the city of Tulkarm two days ago, specifically the Tulkarm camps, Nour Shams camp, and then withdrew from Nour Shams to storm Tulkarm camp yesterday. During their military operation, they killed the martyr Harith al-Awfi, son of Tulkarm camp, east of Tulkarm, and arrested another person. Then they withdrew yesterday evening.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 08/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇