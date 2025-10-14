BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NEWSPAPER ARTICLES ON FLAT EARTH 1800s — 1960’s
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5176 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 21 hours ago

Thousands of Newspaper articles from the 1800s to the 1960s. With over 4100 stories and 207 pages of 20 Newspapers per page mentioning Flat Earth


FLAT EARTH SUPER LINKS :

Flat Earth Information


1. Flat Earth Baby Steps


An Introduction to Flat Earth

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/497

2. Lost History of Flat Earth Series By EwarAnon❗

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/190

3. Flat Earth Video Collages

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/611


All Links Listed Below


Flat Earth Proves The Failure of Government, Speech by Daniel Pratt 10:04

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/5

Learning The Curve - Unveiling the Flat Earth - ODD TV 41:59

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/11

Joe Rogan Before and After Selling Out Now Believes in The Moon Landing 17:34

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/23

An In Depth Look at Where We Live Flat Earth Ring Model 46:15

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/25

Once You Start Waking Up Tin Foil Hat Podcast Eddy Bravo Sam Tripoli 10:06

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/48

Flat earth Explained - Why it Matters 12:17

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/72

Why would they lie? MK_P 5:06

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/73

ODD TV NASA Fails 20:32

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/80

ODD TV Truman Show 18:32

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/100

How the Sun and Moon Could Work 24:38

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/8

Investigating NASA and the ISS - Taboo Conspiracy 13:57

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/86

Deep Sea Sonar on the Flat Earth

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/89

Flat Earth Mentioned in Gov Docs

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/90

❗LEVEL 2021 Documentary❗

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/93\

❗Force the Line Ultimate FE Experiment❗ 21:45

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/99

The Truman Show by ODD TV

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/100

Lost History of Flat Earth

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/190

Short and Sweet Montage

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/208

The Greatest Deception - Hibbeler Productions 26:18

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/232

Antarctica is OFF LIMITS

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/248

Real Eyes Realize Real Lies 2018 Flat Earth Documentary 25:47

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/270

Flight Time on a Globe VS Flight Time on a Plane

Link to Video

Using Solar Eclipse Data to Disprove Heliocentric Model 9:37

Link to Video

Joe Cell Heart 1:37

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/542

Antarctica - Sorry We're Closed 30:05

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/538

Enlightenment From Lighthouses - Eric Dubay 15:21

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/595

One Shot at Redemption 2019 - Hibbeler Productions 25:01

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/610

The Greatest Deception Clip -

Hibbeler Productions 3:07

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/605

NASA - Going Nowhere Since 1958 - Jeranism 1:14:37

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/630

Flatten The Curve - Truth Frequencies Films 1:30:57

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/637

Flat Earth Emergency Landings and Flight Paths - Eddie Alencar 33:22

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/640

Eddie Alencar 16 Emergency Landings PDF

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/635

Indoctrination In Public Schools - Gender Neutral Globe Earth - MrE Histoy 16:17

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/692

Is The Bible from Heaven? Is The Earth a Globe? - Alex Gleason PDF Book

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/690

The Sun Sets Just Fine on a Flat Earth - How Perspective Works -

p-brane 8:04

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/755

There's No Place To Go - Flat Out Truth 12:31

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/754

☀️The sun is plasma - The moon is plasma🌙 1:30

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/741

The Biggest Lie We've Ever Been Told - NASA The 666 Connection 45:50

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/740

Moon of Blue Cheese Seen in Blue Sky During Day - Quantum of Conscience 31:1

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/716

Anti Crepuscular Rays are Key to Southern Stars - p-brane 19:39

https://t.me/PhoilHATS/715


Shared from and subscribe to:

VeteransAgainstTreason

https://rumble.com/user/VeteransAgainstTreason?e9s=src_v1_cbl

Keywords
real scienceeducationtruthflat earthantarcticareptiliansentities
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy