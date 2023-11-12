Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why I DO NOT Recommend Ingesting IVERMECTIN HORSE PASTE!
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
272 Subscribers
234 views
Published 20 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills:http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


What Is Ivermectin? - https://bitly.ws/U9oo

Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bitly.ws/Ur5J


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Why I DO NOT Recommend Ingesting IVERMECTIN HORSE PASTE!


Ivermectin is a Nobel prize-winning anti-parasitic medication with a wide array of other beneficial detox and healing effects, and I am a massive advocate for ingesting it.


Something I keep getting asked about is ingesting Ivermectin horse paste. In this video, I wanted to fully inform you of "Why I DO NOT Recommend Ingesting IVERMECTIN HORSE PASTE!".


If you want to find out why, watch this video, "Why I DO NOT Recommend Ingesting IVERMECTIN HORSE PASTE!" from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
is ivermectin toxicivermectin horse pastecan humans ingest ivermectin horse pasteis ivermectin horse paste toxic for humansis ivermectin going to kill youivermectin can people take a drug for horsespeople are poisoning themselves using horse de wormerivermectin horse dewormer dangerous for humanstoxic ivermectinis ivermectin safe for humans to ingestis ivermectin dangerous for humans

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket