What am I doing wrong, why am I sick? energy work & the effects of elevated consciousness .

#meditation #manifesting #healing Answering this question by turning upside down the matrix inverted agenda! For course and meditations go to www.sarita-sol.com LIVE WEEKLY ONLINE MEDITATIONS CLASSES WITH ME....JOIN ANYTIME Now available on the Patreon site. If you haven't yet signed up, please do come and join us, its going to be a fun and exciting and POWERFUL cosmic adventure. Imagine if we could get all of you here to meditate at the same time !!!!!!!!!!!💫✨It would be beyond epic✨💫💛Love to you all sarita https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol/membership Once in Patreon join as a 'Light Warrior Patron' website: www.sarita-sol.com Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge via the webiste www.sarita-sol.com Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats. https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.sarita-sol.com [email protected]_SolHenge Available Bitchute :https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MAbzen5yUKaE/ Subscribe our channel : http://bit.ly/3bebvQN Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sarita_sol8 All Playlist : Accessing the fifth dimension. 5D:http://bit.ly/2JVV5RI Heal Thyself- Body mastery:http://bit.ly/3nsiTdM The Cosmic Heart Series:http://bit.ly/39hpsuD Dimensions within you, Energy Centers Upgrade Series:http://bit.ly/2XqIPvu Heart centered mindfulness techniques:http://bit.ly/2LvvAXS Explore consciousness:http://bit.ly/2MHMLGd Manifesting techniques:http://bit.ly/3nsbStx Healing Meditations:http://bit.ly/3osrIpc Oracle of Pythia:http://bit.ly/2LhZvD3 The Ancient Art of Dream Weaving:http://bit.ly/2XtSbGR How can we navigate our lives to ascend in our awareness? My name is Sarita and I am trained in the ancient Shamanic teachings of The Lyceum. This channel will help you to transcend the ordinary and realize the truth of who you are as quantum, vibrational being moving into 5D consciousness. I believe everyone has the potential to have extraordinary, wonderful and uplifting, heart aligned lives if we can understand that we are all part of source consciousness and are creating our realities in every now moment. We have the capacity to become entirely present and manifest from the quantum field of infinite potential through the zero point technology of our inner being, including and not limited to; our energy centres/chakras, the cells, atoms and quantum particles of our bodies, our nervous and endocrine systems and our pineal glands. This self actualization is accessed by us in many ways and principally through meditation. Therefore I teach meditation in an entirely new and creative way, collating information directly from the source field and expressing to you, often in a raw and pure format without any pre-design. I also share my human perspective as well as ancient information including ways to create ceremony for yourself in this modern world which give you practical tools to be able to transcend matter, manifest your dreams, heal and become heart centered. My aim is to give you all as much information as I can for free on this channel so that you too can become the master of your own reality.

