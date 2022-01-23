Luke 19:8 Millionaire, Billionaire Pastors and the Poor

You probably believe there are no Billionaire Pastors, then watch this Video (search for its Title on Brighteon or click on the link):A Multi-Millionaire or Billionaire Pastor?Luke 19:8And Zacchaeus stood, and said unto the Lord: Behold, Lord, the half of my goods I give to the poor; and if I have taken any thing from any man by false accusation, I restore him fourfold.Do you believe among our rich Ministers, some will do the same thing when Salvation came to the house of Zacchaeus? Which one do you think would follow the footsteps of Zacchaeus and utter these words?"Behold, Lord, the half of my goods I give to the poor"I assume among all your favorite rich Ministers who have been collecting and receiving some good Salvation Tithes, Offerings and Donations, at least a few of them would take Zacchaeus as a role model.If you are attending a Church and your Minister is a Gospel Millionaire, may I suggest that you organize a meeting with other devotees and brainstorm how to approach your Pastor to encourage him to also give like Zacchaeus half of his Wealth to the Poor?Zacchaeus even went further than his original resolution, to make things even more complicated for our rich religious Leaders preaching Salvation, he added if he had dishonestly taken anything from any man, he would restore fourfold!This is not at all a secret, multitudes of believers have been deceitfully encouraged to charge their Credit Cards and run into Debt to satiate the lustful covetousness and greed of some rich Ministers. Some believers were even lead to believe the End of the World is imminent and have sold their homes and possessions, they gave all the Money to their wealthy Pastors. Would you consider organizing an Ethic and Reparation Group to convince these Ministers to have a change of heart and restore fourfold to those who were duped?It is quite possible some rich Clerics after reading Luke 19:8, may have said in their hearts, this Zacchaeus Dude was Crazy, I wish he could come to our Church so we can teach him real Salvation and grab some of the money he would give to the poor!Zacchaeus was rich but by no means as wealthy as Billy Graham, John Hagee, Rod Parsley, Joyce Meyer, Rick Warren, Joel Osteen, Creflo Dollar, Eddie Long, Paul Crouch, Jane Crouch, Benny Hinn, Rodney Howard-Browne, James Dobson, T. D. Jakes, James Kennedy, Pat Robertson, Robert Schuller, Richard and Oral Roberts, Kenneth Copeland, Paula White and all the other Gospel Millionaires. Do you think these ministers who made a fortune preaching "Salvation" would consider giving half of their colossal fortunes to the poor? Those who have passed away, do you believe they have left half of their Estate to the Poor?In all honesty, do you believe this is the same Salvation that touched Zacchaeus' Heart our Gospel Millionaires are preaching?Luke:16:13: NO SERVANT can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.1Timothy :6:9: But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown menin destruction and perdition.10: For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.11: But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness.Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link: