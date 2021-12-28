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Is there such a thing as the greater good?
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20 views • December 28, 2021
AIER, December 23, 2021

What is the greater good? What does it mean? Does it even exist? Kate Wand explains in ten minutes, drawing from the brilliant essay by Barry Brownstein, "Are We Near the End of the Road to Serfdom - Part One", inspired by Hayek's famous book.

Hayek explains, “The various kinds of collectivism, communism, fascism, etc., differ among themselves in the nature of the goal toward which they want to direct the efforts of society.” Yet here is where all these systems are the same. “They all differ from liberalism and individualism in wanting to organize the whole of society and all its resources for this unitary end and in refusing to recognize autonomous spheres in which the ends of the individuals are supreme.”

The delusion of collectivists is that their coercive plans will benefit all. Hayek observes that even well-meaning people ask, “If it be necessary to achieve important ends,” why shouldn’t the system “be run by decent people for the good of the community as a whole?”

https://www.aier.org/article/are-we-near-the-end-of-the-road-to-serfdom-part-1/
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hayekgreater goodkate wandaier
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