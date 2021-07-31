BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⁣German newspaper APOLOGIZES for pushing COVID lockdown hysteria and harming society
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
1920 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • July 31, 2021
⁣German newspaper APOLOGIZES for pushing COVID lockdown hysteria and harming society
German newspaper APOLOGIZES for pushing COVID lockdown hysteria and harming society
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1268067642829180935...
For its contributions in spreading Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) lies that led to mass lockdowns, mask mandates, and psychological and physical torture by power-hungry government officials, the German news outlet Bild has issued a formal apology.
The paper put up a video – you can watch it below – specifically addressing the youth of Germany, who have arguably suffered the most from all the tyranny. Bild says it made a mistake by supporting Chinese Virus authoritarianism, which has completely destroyed society.
“To the millions of children in this country for whom our society is responsible, I want to express here what neither our government nor our Chancellor dares to tell you: we ask you to forgive us,” the paper now says.
“Forgive us for this policy which, for a year and a half, has made you victims of violence, neglect, isolation, and loneliness.”
Bild went on to express regret for ever covering any of the government’s fake news about the Fauci Flu, which the paper says was “like poison,” making people feel like they “were a mortal danger to society.”
“You are not a danger to society,” Bild now says. “Don’t believe this lie. It’s up to us to protect you. What happened to our children, many people and Bild denounced it.”
“Nothing happened. Merkel organized a summit for children? No! Instead, we persuaded our children that they were going to murder their grandma if they dared to be what they are: children. Or if they met their friends. None of this has been scientifically proven.”
The medical fascists took advantage of innocent children, using them as pawns to push more tyranny
Since children are unable to fight back and oftentimes do not even know they are being lied to by adults or authority figures they have been taught to trust, many were forced into masks or told they needed to get injected with a Trump Vaccine in order to avoid spreading illness.
This destroyed countless children’s mental health, and many are now traumatized, possibly for life, because of Fauci’s lies.
“It was easy to force that on the children,” Bild says. “They can’t defend themselves and they don’t vote. When a state steals the rights of a child, it must prove that by doing so it protects him against concrete and imminent danger. This proof has never been provided.”
Just about everything that was spread like wildfire over the past year concerning the Wuhan Flu was government-schemed propaganda. And to this day, that propaganda continues to be spread, demonstrating itself to be the true virus.
“It has been replaced by propaganda presenting the child as a vector of the pandemic,” says Bild about the government’s lies, which come in the name of “science.”
“Those who wanted to contradict this propaganda were never invited to the expert table. Our policies would do better to open schools and sports halls rather than polling stations, otherwise they will have on their conscience, and will leave in the history books, a multitude of innocent souls.”
These are powerful statements from Bild, and we commend the paper for having the bravery to speak out. You are unlikely to find any similar humility from any American fake news outlets, which have chosen to double down in spreading their plandemic lies.
The latest media schtick, in fact, involves blaming the “unvaccinated” for the sudden “surge” in new cases of the so-called “delta variant,” which the Biden regime says will kill everyone unless there is full compliance with getting a Trump Vaccine.
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial &#8220;enemy&#8221; database after calling for peace with Russia

Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial “enemy” database after calling for peace with Russia

Willow Tohi
Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Sterling Ashworth
After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia&#8217;s &#8220;last resort&#8221; nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia’s “last resort” nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy