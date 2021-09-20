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Deep State "Foreign Policy" is Killing Christians Worldwide
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110 views • September 20, 2021
All around the world, the fruit of the U.S. government's so-called "foreign policy" is becoming clear to see: the slaughter and persecution of Christian communities. In this episode of Behind The Deep State, host Alex Newman, senior editor of The New American, explains how this pattern can be seen in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, the Ivory Coast, and more. An occasional incident of Christian persecution as a result of the Deep State-controlled "foreign policy" establishment might be explainable as stupidity or an accident. But today, the pattern is too clear and ubiquitous for that to make sense. Plus, when you see the persecution of Christians by the Deep State escalating in America and Europe, it should be no surprise that those same evil individuals and organizations unleashing terror and hate against Christian communities in other nations, too.
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