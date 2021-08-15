AxeTruth 08/12 AxeTruth Afternoon Show – Hunters Laptop & Crack Hell

It's Storytime with Axetruth.. going to chop up this Hunter Biden and the Laptop from crack hell.



DAILY CALLER EXCLUSIVE: 'The Russians have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex!' Hunter Biden is seen in unearthed footage telling prostitute that Russian drug dealers stole ANOTHER of his laptops



1. Opening remarks

- Back in Facebook Jail because on 100% factual meme I posted

- The Chitterling sector of Youtube, where Kwame Brown is king of teaching other youtubers how to Race Pimp grift off blacks

- I explain the RACE HUSTLE industry , that blacks know its just a way to GET MONEY for doing absolutely nothing.



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