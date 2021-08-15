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AxeTruth 08/12 AxeTruth Afternoon Show – Hunters Laptop & Crack Hell
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130 views • August 15, 2021
It's Storytime with Axetruth.. going to chop up this Hunter Biden and the Laptop from crack hell.
DAILY CALLER EXCLUSIVE: 'The Russians have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex!' Hunter Biden is seen in unearthed footage telling prostitute that Russian drug dealers stole ANOTHER of his laptops
1. Opening remarks
- Back in Facebook Jail because on 100% factual meme I posted
- The Chitterling sector of Youtube, where Kwame Brown is king of teaching other youtubers how to Race Pimp grift off blacks
- I explain the RACE HUSTLE industry , that blacks know its just a way to GET MONEY for doing absolutely nothing.
Visit my website at AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
DAILY CALLER EXCLUSIVE: 'The Russians have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex!' Hunter Biden is seen in unearthed footage telling prostitute that Russian drug dealers stole ANOTHER of his laptops
1. Opening remarks
- Back in Facebook Jail because on 100% factual meme I posted
- The Chitterling sector of Youtube, where Kwame Brown is king of teaching other youtubers how to Race Pimp grift off blacks
- I explain the RACE HUSTLE industry , that blacks know its just a way to GET MONEY for doing absolutely nothing.
Visit my website at AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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