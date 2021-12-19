After Skweel

Seeking Wisdom... Trusting the Process

As I share with you the journey as a Christian Mystic, please be advised, this is extremely raw and the reason I leave myself so vulnerable is because God has called me to heal the broken hearted and to be a living walking breathing testimony of his LOVE, PEACE, GRACE and JOY.



One of my gifts is the JOY impartation... I have healed many in public places when Holy Spirit move within me, but as for how to fully operate in this gift, while raising a 6 year old as a single mom is NEW, RISKY & requires a strong FAITH in a LOVING GOD.



I believe I am exactly where I am meant to be at ALL times. So even when we step off course for whatever the reason may be, when we tune back into what GOD is saying and what GOD has PROMISED for us, we can be persuaded back into alignment to what GOD has called us to minister. Whether you are in missionary work, administrative leadership, children's ministry, worship leadership through music & arts... REGARDLESS of your "role" in the body of Christ, we need to remember that our "role". "assignment", "job", etc.... does NOT define us and never will.



Our identity lies deep within the Father's heart when the Trinity danced in agreement that this divine love they have for each other, can be echoed within humanity. They said, "Let us create man in our image!" (Gen. 1:26) . So in their delight, agape love and ecstasy they birthed us into existence! We were saved from our sin when the lamb was slain, which was when?? That's right- BEFORE THE FOUNDATION of the WORLD. (Rev. 13:8) and what did Jesus say on the cross in his dying breath.... He said, "It is FINISHED" (quoting from the messianic prophecy by King David in Psalm 22). We are perfected in Christ! (Hebrew 10:14)Seeking Wisdom... Trusting the Process

As I share with you the journey as a Christian Mystic, please be advised, this is extremely raw and the reason I leave myself so vulnerable is because God has called me to heal the broken hearted and to be a living walking breathing testimony of his LOVE, PEACE, GRACE and JOY.



One of my gifts is the JOY impartation... I have healed many in public places when Holy Spirit move within me, but as for how to fully operate in this gift, while raising a 6 year old as a single mom is NEW, RISKY & requires a strong FAITH in a LOVING GOD.



I believe I am exactly where I am meant to be at ALL times. So even when we step off course for whatever the reason may be, when we tune back into what GOD is saying and what GOD has PROMISED for us, we can be persuaded back into alignment to what GOD has called us to minister. Whether you are in missionary work, administrative leadership, children's ministry, worship leadership through music & arts... REGARDLESS of your "role" in the body of Christ, we need to remember that our "role". "assignment", "job", etc.... does NOT define us and never will.



Our identity lies deep within the Father's heart when the Trinity danced in agreement that this divine love they have for each other, can be echoed within humanity. They said, "Let us create man in our image!" (Gen. 1:26) . So in their delight, agape love and ecstasy they birthed us into existence! We were saved from our sin when the lamb was slain, which was when?? That's right- BEFORE THE FOUNDATION of the WORLD. (Rev. 13:8) and what did Jesus say on the cross in his dying breath.... He said, "It is FINISHED" (quoting from the messianic prophecy by King David in Psalm 22). We are perfected in Christ! (Hebrew 10:14).