INSANE WORK! Russian fiber optic FPV strucks vehicle full of soldiers

Very impressive footage showing how the fiber-optic guided FPV drone work, launched by Russian operators mainly in the Kursk region to hunt NATO armored vehicles. The footage was released by Russian military channel on Telegram on November 20, 2024, one of the insane moments before the kamikaze FPV drone, intercepting the joint Ukrainian unit and NATO mercenaries operating in Kursk, rammed the American armored vehicles, immediately after the drone was launched. In this case, precision technology is on display, coils for a range of 5 km to having a 10 km coil are installed on the FPV of the Russian troops now. FPV drones operate with fiber optic cables for control and video, and do not rely on radio signals, making them immune to Electronic Warfare System interference. A drone quickly covers the distance and approaches directly to engage the armored vehicle directly!

In this video, the Russian FPV drone surprises the enemy forces, when the distance seems far, the drone cuts in and comes face to face with the armored vehicle. FPV flew straight towards troops on M1126 Stryker armored personnel carriers as they tried to pull about hundreds of their wounded soldiers into combat vehicles after a combat defeat in the village of Darino. Here, the 106th Guards Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces is at work. A Russian FPV flew into the open troop compartment of an armored personnel carrier, full of soldiers, and destroyed it! Due to the images transmitted via fiber optic, the faces of the Ukrainian infantrymen are visible in the video, who suddenly realized that they were being approached by a drone.

At the same time, the drones defeated an American M113 armored personnel carrier, which was modified to receive precision strikes from fiber optic FPV drones, as well as several other documented German Marder 1A3 IFV. FPV attacked the infantry fighting vehicles parked in a farm field, destroying Russian farmers' wheat crops. Later, another FPV came upon another Marder in a forest area near the Kursk border. It seems that there is no solution to the Russian fiber optic FPV drone problem yet!

