What is the Ketosis / Ketogenic Diet?

John discusses the Ketogenic Diet, also known as Ketosis. What it is. How it works. Why you should or shouldn't try it to lose weight. Macronutrient levels discussed in the vid: Protein - For most ~1g per lb of goal bodyweight per day (2.2g per kg bw) giver or take a bit in either direction. Fat - Levels should not dip below 0.3g per lb of goal bodyweight per day (0.66g per kg bw) and should not exceed 0.5g per lb of goal bodyweight per day (1.1g per kg bw) at the expense of carbohydrates. In other words if one exceeds this level in an attempt to avoid carbs, one would be better off scaling back fat intake at or below this level and adding some carbs (for most). Carbs - being the most dispensable macro should fill in any left over calories when looking to achieve a deficit once fat and carb minimum levels are met.

