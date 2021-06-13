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BREAKING: MAXIME BERNIER ARRESTED! - PROTESTING BANNED IN CANADA! - THIS IS A POLICE STATE!
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290 views • June 13, 2021
World Alternative Media


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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Maxime Bernier, leader of The People's Party Of Canada getting arrested in Manitoba for intent to protest.
After being fined several times over and told by Premier Brian Pallister that he isn't to take part in protests or face massive fines, he has been arrested for "inciting a rally" on no actual charges and will face coercion in jail and will likely be forced to sign conditions to sign his rights away for the foreseeable future with risk of getting arrested and put in jail for a long time.

This is completely insane. There is no free speech in Canada unless you're a politician or pro establishment. This is a horrifying example of how bad things are getting as Manitoba and Ontario tend to show themselves to be some of the worst locked down tyrannical police states in the entire world right now.

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World Alternative Media
2021
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