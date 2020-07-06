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Yuri Plate maakt verslag van GGD testplaatsen waar op het Corona virus getest wordt
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4 views • July 06, 2020
Deze video laat zien dat de GGD de donkere agenda van de Corona waanzin doorzet. Er worden door de GGD over geheel Nederland mensen opgeroepen om testen te gaan doen. Dit is een paard van Troje! Volgens sommige insiders worden er tijdens de test, diep in je neus holte een RFID chip in je lichaam geplant. Tevens wordt je DNA in databanken gezet. Dit is de weg naar komplete slavernij. Jammer dat mensen dit niet doorhebben!
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